Two Security Operatives Killed In Rivers LG Crisis

Following the Local Government (LG) crisis rocking Rivers State in the oil-rich South-South geopolitical zone of Nigeria, two security operatives have lost their lives in the line of duty.

Though the details are a bit unclear, it was gathered however that the sad deaths which occurred in Omuma Local Government Area on Tuesday, might not be unconnected with the invasion of the council headquarters at Eberi-Omuma.

Confirming the incident to Channels Television, the spokes person for the Rivers State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, said two deaths were recorded.

She said a policeman and a vigilante operative lost their lives in the crisis.

When pressed for further details, she said investigations have commenced and more details would be released soon.

Meanwhile, Governor Siminalayi Fubara has convened a security council meeting with heads of security agencies following recent political developments in the state.

The meeting was held behind closed doors at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

After the meeting, Governor Fubara told the press that discussions with the security heads centred on strategies to contain the invasion of local government secretariats.

Earlier on Tuesday, the governor directed heads of administration in the 23 local government areas to take over from the elected council chairmen whose three-year tenure elapsed on Monday.

However, 21 of the 23 outgone LG bosses have insisted that they won’t hand over, sparking some heated moments in the state.