Kenya Scraps Most Tax Hikes From Controversial Bill

Kenya’s government on Tuesday walked back plans to impose multiple tax hikes, the presidency said, announcing amendments to a controversial bill that sparked angry protests.

Hundreds of mostly young demonstrators assembled near parliament on Tuesday, with police firing tear gas and making arrests, according to AFP journalists.

Hours later, the presidency announced that it would scrap many of the bill’s most contentious provisions, including taxes on bread and car ownership.

“The Finance Bill has been amended to remove the proposed 16 per cent VAT on bread, transportation of sugar, financial services, foreign exchange transactions as well as the 2.5 per cent Motor Vehicle Tax,” the presidency said in a statement.

The new taxes contained in the finance bill were expected to help the cash-strapped administration generate some 346.7 billion shillings ($2.7 billion) to boost revenue and cut government borrowing.

In addition to the proposed motor vehicle tax, the amendments will also do away with increased taxes on financial and mobile services.

“We are going to end up with a product in parliament that came from the executive and has been interrogated by the legislature. Through public participation, the people of Kenya have had a say,” President William Ruto told his party’s lawmakers.

Parliament must pass the final version of the bill before June 30.

Tax hikes last year led to several opposition protests which sometimes degenerated into deadly street clashes between police and demonstrators.

AFP