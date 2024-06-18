Nigeria Is Safe- NCAA Dispels Concerns Over Air Safety

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority has declared that the Nigerian airspace is safe and secure.

This comes on the heels of certain online publications that the airspace is insecure due to a lack of radar coverage.

In a press statement issued by the regulatory agency, and signed by the Acting Director-General, Capt Chris Najomo it reads …”THE NCAA firmly aligns with the statement from the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) on the total radar coverage of Nigeria. In furtherance to this, the NCAA investigated two recent cases of violations of the prohibited flight zones(DNP4) in Abuja established that both violations comprised controlled flights in controlled airspace, but strayed into restricted airspace as a result of adverse weather”.

The NCAA confirmed that NAMA had complete radar footage of the two violations, with full details of the identities of the aircraft and operators involved.

This it explained, was made possible only due to functional primary and secondary surveillance radars in Abuja. Similar installations are in Kano, Lagos and Port Harcourt

The NCAA states that the improvement of Nigeria’s aviation infrastructure and radar coverage, is being backed up with five additional MSSR stations at Obubbra, Ilorin, Talata Mafara, Maiduguri and Numan, to augment the four existing radar centres to achieve total coverage of the country.