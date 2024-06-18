Oba Of Benin Confirmed I’m True Son Of The Soil — Akpata

The Labour Party (LP) candidate for the September 21, 2024 governorship election in Edo State, Olumide Akpata, says his legitimacy as a true son of Benin Kingdom was confirmed by the recent clarification made by the Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty Oba Ewuare II.

Akpata explained that after the flagoff of his campaign train led by LP 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi on Saturday, he went to the palace of the Benin monarch to pay homage to the royal majesty.

“In the course of my addressing, I inadvertently referred to myself as a son of the palace,” Akpata said on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Tuesday.

“What was intended was that I am a son of the soil, an indigenous Benin man and my royal father, in his usual candour, said, ‘No, you are not a son of the palace; you are an indigenous son of Benin’.

“Correction well taken and I am very grateful for him setting the record straight and it was totally harmless, very educating, very enlightening for me to understand. These things are important, traditions and cultures, you must not get it wrong. You get it wrong, the misstep can be fatal.

“I was corrected. End of story. It ought to have ended there if not for politics and irresponsible politicians. His words were taken out of context, twisted by those who have another agenda of their own.”

Akpata, a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), said his opponents tried to manipulate what the monarch said to score cheap political points.

“It was a glorious moment for me because my royal father confirmed to the world that I am a true Benin son. You may not understand why that is an issue because for me, in the course of my very short political career, one issue since my entry into politics is the question as to whether I am actually a Benin man or not.

“I am one of those Benin people who answer Yoruba names. In Benin City, my Benin-ness has been called to question. So, it was a fantastic day for me because none other than the monarch himself confirmed to the world that Olumide Osaigbovo Akpata is an illustrious, indigenous Benin man,” he said.

In the forthcoming governorship election in the state, Akpata would slug it out with top contenders like Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Monday Okpebholo of All Progressives Congress (APC).