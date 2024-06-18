Ogun Flags Off 2024 Ojude Oba Celebration

The 2024 edition of Ogun State’s festival of colour, Ojude Oba, is underway at the Oba Sikiru Adetona pavilion in Ijebu-Ode, Ijebuode local government area of the state.

The festival in its over a decade of existence has continued to be a rallying point for Ijebu sons and daughters to appreciate the Awujale and Paramount ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, for his purposeful leadership.

It has also ensured teamwork in the socio-economic and political development of the ancient town.

This year’s event is being attended by the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, members of the state executive council, the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona; his wife, the Ogbeni Oja of Ijebuland; chief Sunny Kuku, captains of industries, and tourists among other distinguished personalities.

About 76 different age groups are expected to pay homage to the traditional ruler, to express their loyalty and respect for the monarch.

A former governor of the State Olusegun Osoba, and the senator representing the Ogun-East Senatorial district of the state, Otunba Gbenga Daniel were also in attendance.