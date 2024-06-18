Police Arrest Suspected Notorious Terrorist Gang Leader In Yobe

The Yobe State Police Command has arrested the suspected leader of a notorious terrorist gang, Haruna Mohammed.

In a Monday statement, the Yobe State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Dungus Abdulkarim, said that the 40-year-old Mohammed was apprehended by men of the State Intelligence Department on June 16 in Nangillam village, Tarmuwa Local Government Area.

“Haruna Mohammed, a 40-year-old resident of Lantewa Village, Tarmuwa LGA, has been apprehended by the State Intelligent Department (SID). Mohammed, a gang leader, specialises in demanding money and valuables from victims through menacing phone calls, threatening death, or harm,” he said.

“The command had been tracking Mohammed for his involvement in terrorising towns, villages, and neighbouring states. A victim from Siminti Village, Lantewa, Tarmuwa LG reported that Mohammed demanded N3m or threatened to kill him and his family.

“In an intensive intelligent operations, on 16th June 2024, at about 1415hrs, detectives from the SID, in a coordinated operation, arrested Mohammed in Nangillam Village, Tarmuwa LGA. The suspect confessed to the crime and implicated other syndicate members, who are currently being trailed by the police.”

The police urged communities to report security breaches promptly, assuring that they are committed to stamping out criminal activities in Yobe.