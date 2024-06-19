Court Strikes Out Anjarwalla’s Suit Against NSA, EFCC

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court Abuja, has dismissed a fundamental rights suit instituted by a Binance Executive, Nadeem Anjarwalla, against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Office of the National Security Adviser.

The case was dismissed due to the absence of Anjarwalla’s legal team during the proceedings.

Anjarwalla had approached the court, seeking a declaration that his detention by Nigerian authorities was unlawful. He also filed a request for costs in his favour.

He emphasised the emotional and financial strain his detention had placed on himself, his family, and relatives.

Earlier, his legal representative, Tonye Krukrubo, withdrew from the case without giving a specific reason. The withdrawal occurred after reports surfaced, that Anjarwalla had fled the country following his detention.

Krukrubo formally submitted a “Notice of Withdrawal of Legal Representation,” prompting Justice Ekwo to acknowledge that Anjarwalla no longer had legal counsel in his suit.

The judge adjourned the case, expecting Anjarwalla to secure new legal representation promptly. During the recent court proceedings, despite the case being called, neither Anjarwalla nor legal representation from either party appeared before Justice Ekwo.

The Judge consequently issued an order striking out the fundamental rights case.