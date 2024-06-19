Ex-Student Union Leader Shot Dead In Rivers

A young man identified as Endwell Ejindu has been shot dead in Rivers State.

The incident occurred in the Ahoada East Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday.

Ejindu was the Student Union Government (SUG) President of the Elechi Amadi Polytechnic, Port Harcourt, during the 2017/2018 academic season.

Details gathered suggest he was part of the youths who protested at the council headquarters on Tuesday as a viral social media video showed him chanting songs and waving an Ijaw Youth Council flag alongside some youths.

Though details are sketchy, eyewitnesses said while on a commercial motorcycle, he was shot at close range by unknown assailants along the Ula-Upata Road in Ahoada main town at about 9pm on Tuesday.

The Rivers State Police Command has not commented on the issue as of press time.

Ejindu’s death brought the number of lives lost in the state in the past 24 hours to three. A cop and a vigilante operative were shot dead at Eberi-Omuma on Tuesday.