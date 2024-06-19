Fubara Orders Audit Of LG Accounts In Rivers

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has mandated the auditor general of the state, to begin the audit of the accounts of the 23 Local Government Areas for the past three years.

The development comes in the wake of the ongoing political crisis bedevilling the state.

While swearing in the Caretaker Committee Chairmen of the Local Government Areas, the governor said the measure is intended to serve as a check for the incoming officials.

He urged the caretaker chairmen not to see themselves as superheroes, but to protect the interests of their people, and demonstrate that the government made the right choice in appointing them.

He emphasised that the current events are a product of democracy.

Fubara explained that the fight against tenure extension is not just about the state, but the entire country, as allowing it in one state could lead to it being replicated nationwide.

He pointed out that Rivers State was not doing anything unusual, as most states in the country are also run by caretaker committees.

He, however, cautioned that their tenure would not be excessively long, because the process for local government area elections would commence soon.

He warned against violence, stating that it is not his approach, urging the officials to sort out the salaries and entitlements of the outgoing chairmen.

The caretaker chairmen nominated by the governor include; Abua/Odua LGA – Madigai Dickson, Ahoada East LGA – Happy Benneth, Ahoada West LGA – Mr. Daddy John Green, Akuku Toru LGa – Otonye Briggs, Andoni LGA – Reginald Ekaan, Asari Toru LGA – Orolosoma Amachree, Bonny LGA – Alabota Anengi Barasua, Degema LGA – Anthony Soberekon, Eleme LGA – Brain Gokpa, Emouha LGA – David Omereji, Etche LGA – John Otamiri, Gokana LGA – Kenneth Kpeden, Ikwerre LGA – Darlington Orji, Khana LGA – Marvin Yobana, Obia/Akpor LGA – Chijioke Ihunwo, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA – Princewill Ejekwe, Ogu/Bolo LGA – Evans Bipi, Okrika LGA – Princess Ogan, Omuma LGA – Promise Reginald, Opobo/Nkoro LGA – Enyiada Cookey-Gam, Oyigbo LGA – – Gogo Philip, Port Harcourt LGA – Ichemati Ezebunwo, and Tai LGA – Matthew Dike.