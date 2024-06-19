×

Hungary Coach Slams Refereeing ‘Double Standards’ In Germany Loss

By Tom Jones Usen
Updated June 19, 2024
Hungary’s Italian head coach Marco Rossi looks on during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group A football match between Germany and Hungary at the Stuttgart Arena in Stuttgart on June 19, 2024. (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP)

 

Hungary coach Marco Rossi criticised the decision to allow Germany’s opening goal as his side lost 2-0 to the Euro 2024 hosts in Stuttgart on Wednesday.

Jamal Musiala gave Germany the lead in the first half after he was set up by Ilkay Gundogan, but Hungary players were incensed a foul was not given for a challenge on defender Willi Orban.

“I’ve never complained in my career as a player or coach, I’ve never looked for excuses, but what the referee did tonight… the referee used a double standard,” said Rossi.

“The referee allowed a goal on a push on Orban. Second half in a similar situation on (Robert) Andrich, the referee whistled a foul.”

Rossi also took aim at the video assistant referees for not intervening, with Musiala’s goal allowed to stand after a short VAR check.

“In my perspective, Germany would have won anyways, but the referee was the worst on the pitch,” he said.

