Court Refuses To Grant Abba Kyari, Two Others Bail

Justice Emeka Nwite has declined to grant bail to suspended deputy commissioner of police, Abba Kyari, and two other suspended senior police officers.

In separate rulings, the court held that the defendants had not brought any evidence in court to warrant the court’s discretion.

Justice Nwite said that the court must exercise its discretion judiciously, and in this case, the court cannot grant bail to the defendants.

Kyari was detained following his arrest on Feb. 14, 2022, by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for alleged involvement in a cocaine deal.

The suspended IRT boss, along with four suspended officers, was arraigned on March 7, 2022.

Two suspected drug traffickers, Chibunna Umeibe and Emeka Ezenwanne, who were arrested at Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu, were also charged.

They were also accused of dealing 17.55 kilograms of cocaine, which is in violation of section 14(b) of the NDLEA Act, CAP N30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

The court previously denied bail to the defendants and ordered their detention in Kuje prison.