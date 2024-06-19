Nnamdi Kanu Seeks Negotiation With FG

The Leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has told the Federal High Court Abuja that he will, under section 17 of the Federal High Court Act, seek negotiations with the Federal Government.

Kanu has been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since June 2021 when he was arrested in Kenya. Since his arrest, he has been facing terrorism-related charges levelled against him by the Federal Government.

Section 17 of the Federal High Court Act states that “in any Proceeding In the court, the court may promote reconciliation among parties thereto and encourage and facilitate the amicable settlement thereof”.

Speaking through his lead counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, Kanu made this known in open court on Wednesday after he moved two applications brought before the court.

The first application is to move form 49 and an application objecting to the jurisdiction of the court.

Ejimakor said if the applications are denied they will move for the implementation of section 17 of the Federal High Court Act.

Responding to this, counsel for the Federal Government, Adegboyega Awomolo, told the court that he had earlier informed the defendant that he does not have the powers to negotiate on behalf of the Federal Government, as the fiat given to him does not empower him to negotiate.

He added that the defendant should approach the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi.

In her reply, Justice Binta Nyako said the court was not a solicitor, but to only hear cases.

‘We Are All For Peace’

Kanu, who arrived in court with his lawyers on Wednesday, also spoke on the killings in the South-East.

The IPOB leader insisted that he was all for peace, and had no hand in the murder of the some soldiers in Abia State a few weeks ago.

“I condemn in its entirety all of the killings, because IPOB was founded on a non-violent principle, and we maintain that stand. And some of these soldiers, we were told are also our people, and his family is in mourning right now.

“So, I condemn all the killings. I don’t want that. We are fighting for freedom, so, how can we want violence? We want people to be free. We have suffered a lot in Africa, from slavery in Arabia, Europe and now slavery in America.

“This is when to focus on this continent, and be what God wants us to be, so that they will know that we know what we are doing,” he told journalists in court.