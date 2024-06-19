PDP Sues For Calm Over Rivers Crisis

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the people of Rivers State to remain calm, law-abiding and continue to work together for the continued stability, peace and delivery of democracy dividends in Rivers State.

The party’s call is in connection with the crisis in Rivers State over the tenure expiration of the state’s local government council chairmen.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, on Wednesday, the PDP cautioned the immediate past Rivers State local government chairmen whose tenure has expired against any conduct that is capable of disrupting the peace in the State.

The party noted that the three years tenure in office of the chairmen has expired by the effluxion of time under the relevant State Law establishing the Rivers State Local Government Council Administration.

This development follows the disagreement over claim of tenure elongation of the local council chairmen by the Rivers State House of Assembly led by Martin Amaewhule.

They had some months ago passed the Local Government Amendment Bill into law.

While Fubara did not assent to the bill, the lawmakers led by Martin Amaewhule vetoed him.

The law empowered the Rivers State Assembly to extend the tenure of council chairpersons, their vice, and councillors where it is deemed impossible to hold elections before the end of their three-year tenure.

But a court nullified the amended law, prompting an appeal. The appeal court is set to deliver a ruling on the matter on June 20, 2024.

Meanwhile, the All Progressive Congress (APC) chapter in Rivers State, has called for declaration of a state of emergency.

The demand was made in Port Harcourt by the caretaker committee chairman, Tony Okocha during an interaction with journalists.

Okocha, who blamed the State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara for the unrest, said the state is at war, and the only way for residents to live in peace, is for the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency in the state.

“We are at war in Rivers state, and because the governor is unteachable APC Rivers state is calling for a state of emergency in Rivers state so that me and you can have peace in this state,” he said.