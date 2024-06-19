PHOTOS: Atiku Visits Babangida, Abdulsalami In Niger

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has paid Sallah homage on former Military President Ibrahim Babangida and former Head of State Abdullsalami Abubakar at their private apartments in Minna, the Niger State capital.

Atiku posted photos of his visits to the two former military heads of state on Facebook on Wednesday.

Atiku was the presidential candidate of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections.

He was Nigeria’s Vice President from May 1999 to May 2007.

See photos: