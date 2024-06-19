Rivers Crisis: APC Calls For State Of Emergency

Following the barrage of political crises currently tearing apart the political fabric of the state, the All Progressive Congress (APC) chapter in Rivers State, has called for declaration of a state of emergency.

The demand was made in Port Harcourt by the caretaker committee chairman, Tony Okocha during an interaction with journalists.

Okocha who blamed the State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara for the unrest, said the state is at war, and the only way for residents to live in peace, is for the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency in the state.

“We are at war in Rivers state, and because the governor is unteachable APC Rivers state is calling for a state of emergency in Rivers state so that me and you can have peace in this state” he said.

He further used the opportunity to absolve the party from a comment made by former Rivers State governor, Rotimi Amaechi, where he said 84 per cent of Nigerians are unhappy with President Tinubu’s administration.

The call came as Fubara mandated the auditor general of the state, to begin the audit of the accounts of the 23 Local Government Areas for the past three years.

While swearing in the Caretaker Committee Chairmen of the Local Government Areas, the governor said the measure is intended to serve as a check for the incoming officials.

He urged the caretaker chairmen not to see themselves as superheroes, but to protect the interests of their people, and demonstrate that the government made the right choice in appointing them.

He emphasised that the current events are a product of democracy.

The caretaker chairmen nominated by the governor include; Abua/Odua LGA – Madigai Dickson, Ahoada East LGA – Happy Benneth, Ahoada West LGA – Mr. Daddy John Green, Akuku Toru LGa – Otonye Briggs, Andoni LGA – Reginald Ekaan, Asari Toru LGA – Orolosoma Amachree, Bonny LGA – Alabota Anengi Barasua, Degema LGA – Anthony Soberekon, Eleme LGA – Brain Gokpa, Emouha LGA – David Omereji, Etche LGA – John Otamiri, Gokana LGA – Kenneth Kpeden, Ikwerre LGA – Darlington Orji, Khana LGA – Marvin Yobana, Obia/Akpor LGA – Chijioke Ihunwo, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA – Princewill Ejekwe, Ogu/Bolo LGA – Evans Bipi, Okrika LGA – Princess Ogan, Omuma LGA – Promise Reginald, Opobo/Nkoro LGA – Enyiada Cookey-Gam, Oyigbo LGA – – Gogo Philip, Port Harcourt LGA – Ichemati Ezebunwo, and Tai LGA – Matthew Dike.