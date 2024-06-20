FIFA Rankings: Super Eagles Fall Eight Places After Dismal World Cup Qualifiers

The Super Eagles have fallen by eight places in the latest FIFA rankings, moving to 38th globally following a dismal outing in the race for the 2026 World Cup.

Nigeria lost to the Benin Republic for the first time and had before then drawn South Africa – all games in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers for Africa – leaving their hopes of reaching the competition hanging in the balance.

In FIFA’s latest ranking released on Thursday, the Super Eagles are now 5th in Africa, falling two steps behind on the continental pecking order.

Morocco moved up one place as the best team in Africa, placing 12th globally. They are followed by Senegal (18th), Egypt (36th), and Cote d’Ivoire (37th) in second, third, and fourth respectively on the continental rankings.

Argentina, France, Belgium, Brazil, and England in that order occupy the first five positions globally.

READ ALSO: Sports Minister Summons NFF Over Poor Results in World Cup Series

Eagles In Crisis

The Super Eagles’ poor World Cup qualification run has seen them manage only three points from four games, four points below leaders Rwanda in the Group C race.

Following the dismal showing, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) said it would hire a technical adviser for the team in the coming weeks.

Days after the move, Finidi George resigned as the head coach of the team, less than two months after he was appointed to lead the Super Eagles.

Finidi’s resignation came at the time that star forward Victor Osimhen fired back at him over a comment he (Finidi) allegedly made accusing the Napoli player of non-commitment to the national team.

The NFF has yet to officially comment on Finidi’s resignation or Osimhen’s outburst. The Super Eagles’ next competitive game will be later in the year when the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers begin.