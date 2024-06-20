Police Arrest Five Kidnap Suspects In Kaduna, Recover Stolen Vehicle

The Kaduna State Police Command has said that it has arrested five suspects in connection with kidnapping offences in various parts of the state.

According to a statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan, two suspects, Shuaibu Bala and Safinu Musa, were arrested by police operatives of Maigana division while they were trying to collect ransom money from the relatives of their victim.

“On the 15th of June, 2024, at about 18:10 hours, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Maigana received intelligence from a concerned citizen regarding a group of kidnappers planning to collect ransom money from the relatives of their victim,” the statement read.

“Acting swiftly, the DPO mobilised his patrol team and some members of the local vigilante group to the location. The operation resulted in the successful arrest of the suspects; Shuaiabu Bala, 23 years old, male, from Malanta, Gimba Village.

“Safinu Musa, 22 years old, male, from Bugau Village, Anchau, Kubau L.G.A. During interrogation, both suspects confessed to the crime. Investigations are ongoing to apprehend other members of the kidnapping gang.”

The police also arrested three suspected kidnappers at Tafa Town in Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The arrest followed actionable intelligence received by the Divisional Police Officer of Tafa about suspected movement of some kidnappers in the town, which prompted the police to move in quickly and apprehended the suspects.

“Also, in continuation of the ongoing clampdown on kidnappers and their informants within Kaduna State, a significant breakthrough was achieved on June 17, 2024. Acting on credible intelligence received by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Tafa, it was reported that some suspected kidnappers were sighted roaming around Tafa Town.

“At about 1700 hours, the DPO immediately mobilized and led a surveillance team, in conjunction with the Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) of Tafa, to the scene. As a result of this swift action, three suspected kidnappers were arrested and brought to the station. The suspects have been identified as Sani Amadu (male, 17 years), Sani Lawal (male, 20 years), and Aliyu Usman (male, 22 years), all residents of Dadin Kowa, Tafa Local Government Area, Niger State.

“During the investigation, incriminating evidence, including pictures and videos of banditry activities, was discovered on their cell phones. Upon completion of the preliminary investigation, the case will be transferred to the Anti-Kidnapping Unit for further action,” police spokesman said.

The police also recovered a stolen vehicle in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State.