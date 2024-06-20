Rivers LG Caretaker Chairmen Swear In Committee Members

The caretaker chairmen of the local government areas in Rivers State have started swearing in members of their committee.

In Obio/Akpor Local Government Area where the Chairman of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, Chijioke Ihunwo is the chairman, the event is ongoing at a public facility in the LGA.

It is a similar situation across other local government areas of the South-South state.

The development is coming about one day after Governor Sim Fubara swore the caretaker committee chairmen in.

During the event, Fubara told members of the committee that they could operate from anywhere to avoid a further breakdown of law and order in the state after security operatives took over some of the LGA secretariats.