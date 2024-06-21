Address Nigeria’s Unique Challenges, Obi Tells Tinubu Over Downplaying Economic Struggles

A former presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has called on President Bola Tinubu to deal with the unique challenges bedevilling the economy instead of comparing Nigeria to other countries.

While receiving a delegation from the National Assembly on Eid-el-Kabir, President Tinubu had on Monday, said Nigeria is not the only nation in the world grappling with poverty.

Tinubu said, “Yes, there is poverty; there is suffering in the land. We are not the only people facing such, but we must face our challenges.”

However, while reacting to the comment on his X account on Friday, Obi criticised Tinubu, and called on Nigeria’s leaders to move beyond acknowledging the country’s numerous challenges, and instead, offer concrete solutions.

He said, “The problems facing Nigeria are well-known to all Nigerians. We are the poverty capital of the world, among the most insecure people on earth, among the hungriest, have poor education quality and the highest number of out-of-school children, high infant mortality, corruption, unemployment, the highest income gap between the poor and the rich, high corruption perception index, infrastructure and healthcare challenges, and more.

“It is disheartening to hear those in charge, who were hired to address our problems, make statements like ‘we are not the only ones struggling with poverty and hunger.’”

Obi emphasised that what Nigerians need is a comprehensive approach to address the country’s unique challenges, not generalisations that dismiss their experiences.

He stressed that a true leader provides direction, guidance, solutions, and reassurance in times of crisis, citing the example of a pilot who not only announces turbulence but also assures passengers of their safety.

“Instead of merely acknowledging that other countries face similar challenges, we need to hear a thorough plan of action to tackle our unique struggles,” Obi, a former Anambra State governor said.

“We require concrete solutions and a clear vision to address these issues, not comparisons that downplay our circumstances. I urge those in leadership positions to offer tangible solutions, not mere reminders that others face similar challenges.

He called for a clear vision and a roadmap to overcome obstacles, emphasizing that this is the hallmark of visionary leadership and a trait of nations making progress.

“Only then can we begin to trust that our country is in capable hands, working towards a brighter future for all Nigerians.”