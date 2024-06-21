Edo PDP Expels Shaibu, Orbih For Alleged Anti-Party Activities

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Edo State chapter, has resolved to expel the National Vice Chairman (South-South), Dan Orbih, former Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, and the former House of Representatives member (Oredo federal constituency), Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama for alleged anti-party activities and gross misconduct.

The resolution followed an emergency meeting of the State Working Committee, called at the instance of Edo State PDP Chairman, Anthony Aziegbemi, at the party secretariat in Benin City on Wednesday, June 19.

Also contained in the communique issued at the end of the meeting and signed by the state Publicity Secretary, Ogie Vasco, the party commended members for their active participation in the recent continuous voter registration exercise in the state.

It also called on members, to remain vigilant in the face of the boasts by some All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains, about taking over the state in the forthcoming September 21 governorship election in the state.

The meeting had in attendance the state chairman, Anthony Aziegbemi, and vice chairman, Harrison Omagbon, among other members of the state working committee of the PDP.