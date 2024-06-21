France’s Mbappe On Bench For Euro 2024 Netherlands Match

Kylian Mbappe was named on the French bench for Friday’s Euro 2024 clash against the Netherlands four days after breaking his nose in Les Bleus’ opening Euro 2024 victory over Austria.

Mbappe trained in a mask inspired by the colours of the French flag on Thursday but has not been risked by Didier Deschamps.

Victory for either side in Leipzig will secure their place in the last 16.

There were initially fears for Mbappe’s future availability in the tournament after he was left bloodied by a collision with Austrian defender Kevin Danso’s shoulder during Monday’s 1-0 win for France.

However, the 25-year-old did not require surgery and could be involved later in the game as he aims to break his duck at the European Championships.

Real Madrid’s new signing has scored 12 goals in two World Cups, but is yet to find the net in five appearances at the Euros.

Aurelien Tchouameni comes in for Mbappe in the only change for France.

The Netherlands make just one change from the side that beat Poland 2-1 in their opening game with Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong replacing Joey Veerman.