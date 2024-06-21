Gambaryan Has Access To Quality Medical Care, FG Debunks US Lawmakers’ Claims

The Federal Government has debunked claims by United States lawmakers that Binance Executive, Tigran Gambaryan has no access to quality medical care at Kuje prison and that his health is deteriorating.

Gambaryan, who is facing charges of tax evasion and other financial crimes in Nigeria, is currently detained in Kuje prison.

In a statement on Friday, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, described the claims as false and baseless.

According to Idris, Gambaryan’s detention is lawful under court orders.

He maintained that Gambaryan has access to quality medical care whenever required and also full access to consular services from his home government.

“It has become necessary for the Federal Government of Nigeria to address claims that Binance Executive, Tigran Gambaryan is being held in unsavory prison conditions in Nigeria, or that his health is deteriorating.

“We would like to state that these allegations are false and should be ignored.

Gambaryan is being held in lawful detention and has access to quality medical care whenever required. He also has full access to consular services from his home government,” the statement read.

“The Federal Government will not do anything to jeopardize his fundamental rights to lawful trial, and to quality care, including healthcare, even as he undergoes trial by the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“It is worth reiterating that his detention is a court-ordered one, and only the court can alter the terms or direct his release.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria will continue to follow due process in its quest to bring Binance to justice — a legitimate sovereign quest that is similarly being pursued in several other countries around the world.

“This adherence to legal and diplomatic standards underscores Nigeria’s dedication to upholding justice and maintaining the integrity of its judicial processes.

“The executive is being treated with the utmost fairness, and his legal and human rights are being protected throughout the judicial proceedings.”

Following their visit to Gambaryan at the prison on Wednesday, US lawmakers French Hill and Chrissy Houlahan, had called for his immediate release.

The lawmakers said Gambaryan is suffering from malaria and double pneumonia, and told them he has lost significant weight and is being denied adequate medical attention.