Kanayo O Kanayo Calls Out Actress Angel Unigwe, Alleges Breach Of Contract

Actor and producer, Kanayo O. Kanayo, has called out teen actress, Angel Unigwe, and her mother in a viral video post, alleging a breach of contract.

In his post on Instagram on Friday, the veteran actor threatened to disrupt any movie production involving Angel, the fast-rising actress.

He claimed that the youngster’s mum is “fond of botching productions” by taking her daughter away from sets, saying she did not allow her daughter to honour their agreement during a recent production. The visibly angry KOK expressed his disappointment and frustration, stating that he had initially dismissed reports of Angel’s mother’s behaviour but unfortunately experienced it firsthand.

“I am making this video to protect the entertainment industry in Nigeria. A particular woman has been holding producers to ransoms and it is unfortunate it has happened to me. Unfortunately, she is Angel Unigwe’s mother,” the actor said.

“A contract is breached by every producer, orally or written and it’s all respected but I found out that immediately this woman takes money from you, everything changes. She took her daughter at 9 pm when the particular date that we agreed hadn’t expired. She came at 9 pm and took her daughter.

“I have gotten reports from people before it happened to me. This is a Clarion call to producers, I beg you in the name of professionalism, from this moment to the first day of July 2024 any set that employs the services of Angel Unigwe, I will come to that set and make sure filming doesn’t hold. Her mother has been threatening many producers.”

Kanayo’s claim cannot be independently verified while the actress has not commented on the matter as of now.

The teenage actress has been featured in several movies and television series, including ‘Light in the Dark’, ‘Here Love Lies’, ‘The Olive’, ‘King of Boys’, and ‘Discerning Eyes’.

In 2023, she won the Trailblazer Award at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).