Lagos Govt Impounds 40 Vehicles Over Road Obstructions, Illegal Garages

The Lagos State Government has impounded 40 vehicles over road obstructions and operating illegal garages.

In a statement on Friday, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department Adebayo Taofiq said the move is part of steps to “restore order and ensure the free flow of traffic”.

Twenty-five of the vehicles are commercial while the rest are private cars. They were impounded around the Oyingbo, Ijora, and Idumota areas of Lagos.

“Illegal garages have been a significant challenge in our quest to maintain a seamless traffic flow in Lagos,” the statement quoted the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation Sola Giwa as saying.

“These impoundments send a strong message to all offenders that the state will not tolerate activities that disrupt public order and endanger the lives of our citizens. Our goal is to create a safe and orderly environment for all road users and this action is a crucial step in that direction.”

LASTMA said the areas where the cars were impounded are “known hotspots for traffic congestion” which is linked to unauthorised parking and the establishment of makeshift garages

“These activities not only obstruct the free movement of vehicles but also pose safety risks to pedestrians. LASTMA’s intervention aims to clear these bottlenecks and enhance the overall traffic situation in these critical areas,” the traffic management agency said.

LASTMA said the move will be extended to other parts of the commercial nerve centre “where illegal garages and related activities are prevalent”.

Giwa called on vehicle owners and operators to follow the state’s traffic regulations and cooperate with authorities to avoid sanctions.