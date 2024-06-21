Troops Neutralise Several Bandits In Kaduna

Troops of the Nigerian Army have neutralized several bandits in a fresh coordinated attack in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The coordinated ground and air strikes by troops of Operation Whirl Punch successfully neutralized several bandits including some of their leaders at an identified meeting point near Bula community within Yadi Forest in Giwa local government area.

According to operational feedback to the Kaduna State Government released by the state Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, the strike was based on credible intelligence which followed the recent elimination of some bandit kingpins along the Kaduna-Katsina border areas.

Aruwan said that the intelligence report had earlier revealed that bandits were to converge at the area for a meeting on a deadly mission within the Yadi Forest general area before they were dislodged by troops of Operation Whirl Punch.

The Commissioner further explained that the troops followed the bandits with a close monitoring during which they were sighted bearing arms and approaching the location on motorcycles.

According to the statement, “Further exploration confirmed the movements and convergence of the bandits in a group of about seven to ten members at a hub in the location.

“Upon verification, the location was struck and scores of the bandits including one Alhaji Kachalla Ragas – an ally and childhood friend of the previously neutralized Buharin Yadi – were confirmed to have been neutralized by the strike”.

Receiving the report, the Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, expressed his satisfaction and warmly commended the security forces for their quick response, diligent efforts and precise execution.

The Governor thanked the various sources who provided crucial intelligence leading to the successful strike.