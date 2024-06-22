Gov Abba Calls For Immediate Action Against Thuggery In Kano

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano has called on security agencies to take decisive action against the growing menace of thuggery in the state.

The governor made the call during the 15th weekly meeting of the Kano State Executive Council at the Government House on Friday, reflecting his deep concern over the recent surge in violent activities in certain parts of the Kano metropolis.

In a statement issued on Saturday by Sanusi Tofa, his spokesperson, Governor Abba expressed his disapproval of the escalating clashes involving Yan daba gangs.

“The government will not stand by and watch as unscrupulous elements disrupt the peace and harmony enjoyed by the law-abiding citizens of our state,” he said.

Governor Abba emphasised the state government’s ongoing efforts to collaborate with security agencies to safeguard the lives and properties of Kano residents.

“We are working diligently with relevant security agencies to ensure the safety and security of our populace at all times,” he reiterated.

Addressing the judiciary, the governor cautioned against the premature release of individuals involved in thuggery.

“Judges must recognise the threat these thugs pose to the welfare of our residents and ensure the prompt and equitable dispensation of justice,” he stressed.

The governor also issued a stern warning to security agencies, urging them to focus strictly on their mandated duties.

“Security agencies must adhere to their primary responsibility of protecting lives and properties and avoid involvement in matters beyond their designated roles,” he warned.

He appealed to the people of Kano to continue their lawful activities and assured them of the government’s commitment to their protection.

“We ask for your ongoing support and cooperation as we persevere in our commitment to ensuring your safety,” he said.