Israeli Civilian Shot Dead In West Bank – Army

The Israeli military said on Saturday that an Israeli civilian died after being shot near the occupied West Bank city of Qalqilya and that troops had launched an operation in the area.

The military and Israeli police were investigating the circumstances of the death, the military said, without offering details.

“IDF troops are currently operating in the area of Qalqilya after an Israeli civilian was pronounced dead, shortly after being found shot in the area,” the military said in a statement.

Israeli media reported that the dead man, who was in his 60s, was a Jewish Israeli citizen.

In recent days, there have been several violent incidents in Qalqilya and its vicinity.

On Friday, Israeli and Palestinian authorities said at least two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli operation in the city.

Israeli authorities said the two were militants from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group.

Violence in the West Bank, occupied by Israel since 1967, has been on the rise for more than a year, particularly since the Israel-Hamas war broke out on October 7.

At least 549 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces or settlers across the West Bank since October 7, according to Palestinian officials.

Attacks by Palestinians have killed at least 14 Israelis in the West Bank over the same period, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

