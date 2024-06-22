One Civilian Dead As Okada Riders Attack Police Officers On ‘Illegal Duty’ In Lagos

One person has died when some officers of the Lagos State Taskforce went on “illegal duty” in an area of the state.

A video of the victim being run over by some commercial motorcycle riders had gone viral, prompting condemnation by social media users.

While providing an update about the incident, the spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command Benjamin Hundeyin said the victim died after the riders better known as Okada attacked the officers and some civilians who went on illegal duty with them on Wednesday.

“Two police officers attached to the Lagos State Taskforce on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, went on illegal duty, taking some civilians with them to shore up their number,” Hundeyin wrote on his X handle on Saturday.

“They came under attack from motorcycle riders, resulting in the death of one of the civilians.”

He said investigations have begun into the matter while the officers involved have been detained by police authorities in Lagos State.

“While disciplinary actions have commenced on the already detained police officers, and a search is on for their civilian accomplices, investigations have commenced to identify, arrest, and prosecute the perpetrators of this dastardly act,” the police spokesman said.