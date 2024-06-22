PHOTOS: Atiku Visits Buhari In Daura, Katsina

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election Atiku Abubakar on Saturday visited immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari at his residence in Daura, Katsina State.

Atiku who was accompanied by the immediate past Governor of Sokoto State Aminu Tambuwal alongside other PDP stakeholders was seen in a viral having a closed-door meeting in the home of the former president.

Atiku’s visit to Buhari was coming barely three days after he paid a similar visit to former Military President Ibrahim Babangida and former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar, at their respective residences in Niger State.

A resident of Daura told Channels Television that the visit may be connected with the 2027 general elections.

His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari today in Daura Recieved Former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar at his residence on 22nd June 2024. pic.twitter.com/dKPqPqtV5J — Buhari Sallau (@Buharisallau1) June 22, 2024

Atiku is a former vice president of Nigeria, serving in that position from 1999 to 2003.