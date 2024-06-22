×

Two Killed, 15 Injured As Russia Strikes Ukraine

Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, is close to the Russian border and has been severely damaged in repeated attacks.

By Ignatius Igwe
Updated June 22, 2024
Twitter
This photograph taken on May 13, 2022, shows a damaged tank on a road near the Vilkhivka village east of Kharkiv, amid Russian invasion of Ukraine. SERGEY BOBOK / AFP
This photograph taken on May 13, 2022, shows a damaged tank on a road near the Vilkhivka village east of Kharkiv, amid Russian invasion of Ukraine. SERGEY BOBOK / AFP

 

Russian strikes on the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Saturday killed two people and wounded 15, regional governor Oleg Synegubov said.

Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, is close to the Russian border and has been severely damaged in repeated attacks.

Russia launched a fresh offensive in the Kharkiv region in May, making the most significant territorial gains for 18 months.

Synegubov wrote on Telegram that Russian soldiers “hit a residential buiding with guided bombs” on Saturday afternoon.

“According to initial information from emergency medics, two people were killed,” Synegubov said. “The number of wounded from the occupier’s strikes has risen to 15.”

AFP

More Stories