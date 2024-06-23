FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup: Nigeria In Group A With Host Nation

The draw for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2024 was held in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic on Saturday.

The tournament which will take place from October 16 to November 3, 2024, will be the first FIFA tournament to be held in the Dominican Republic.

In the draw, Nigeria’s Flamingos will trade tackles with the host nation Dominican Republic in Group A. Other teams in the group are Ecuador and New Zealand.

Reigning world champions Spain have been placed in Group B with USA, Korea Republic and Colombia.

See full list below:

Group A: Dominican Republic, Ecuador, New Zealand, Nigeria

Group B: Spain, USA, Korea Republic, Colombia

Group C: Korea DPR, Mexico, Kenya, England

Group D: Japan, Poland, Brazil, Zambia