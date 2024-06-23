Gunmen Kidnap Traditional Ruler’s Orderly, Driver In Rivers

Gunmen have kidnapped a driver and police orderly working for Chief Cornwell Ihunwo, the traditional ruler of Rumu-Elechi community in Nkpolu-Oroworuko, Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

The incident occurred at 8pm on Saturday around the Eagle Island area of the capital city.

Godstime Ihunwo, a vigilante leader who also doubles as Chief Security Officer of Nkpolu-Oroworukwo, said, “I received a call about the abduction of HRH Cornwell Ihunwo at about 9pm on Saturday, I rushed down to his house at Eagle Island where I met him. Chief told me it was his driver and police orderly who were abducted.”

Ihunwo condemned the planned abduction of the traditional ruler and called on the police to investigate the incident thoroughly.

Spokesperson for the Rivers State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the incident and added that investigations have commenced. She declined further details on the incident.

Cornwell Ihunwo is the immediate younger brother of Victor Ihunwo, a former Chairman of Port Harcourt Local Government Area.