NAF Destroys Illegal Oil Sites In Rivers, Others 

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has said that its airstrikes destroyed 13 illegal oil refining sites and seven boats in Rivers, Bayelsa and Imo states.

NAF spokesman Edward Gabkwet made this known in a statement on Sunday.

He said between June 18 and 22, 2024, its Air Component of Operation Delta Safe destroyed the illegal refining sites, seven Cotonou boats as well as dispersed five buses attempting to siphon suspected crude oil products from surface tanks.

“Some of the illegal sites were discovered near Imo River on 18 June 2024 with 7 overhead tanks, which were subsequently destroyed while several suspected bunkerers were seen fleeing,” the statement partly read.

“Airstrikes were also extended to Wilcourt in Rivers State on 19 June 2024 after an illegal site and canoe filled with illegally refined products, as well as some gun boats, were seen.

“Similarly, following intelligence of some illegal refining sites located about 6km from Tunu in Bayelsa State, the aircrew proceeded to the location to identify and destroy the site, a task carried out with the utmost precision.

“Another significant strike undertaken by the air component was carried out on 22 June 2024, when the crew spotted 5 x J5 buses, probably reconfigured into mini tankers, at the bank of Imo River attempting to siphon illegally refined products.

“Amazed at this change of tactics by these economic saboteurs, the crew did not hesitate to immediately destroy the illegal refining sites feeding the buses. The J5 buses were later seen dispersed with some taking cover under trees to avoid detection.

He said airstrikes against economic saboteurs and oil thieves would be sustained until the activities of the criminals are reduced to the barest minimum.