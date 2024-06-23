Seven Persons Killed, Property Destroyed As Bandits Attack Katsina Village

At least seven persons were killed in a fresh bandits attack on Saturday night on Mai Dabino village in Danmusa Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The attack, according to an eyewitness, saw the abduction of an unspecified number of persons mostly women and children who have been taken to a nearby forest.

The eyewitness told Channels Television on Sunday that the hoodlums operated for about three hours after invading the village at about 10:00 pm, shooting sporadically to scare the residents.

He said that those killed by the hoodlums were set ablaze.

The hoodlums armed with sophisticated weapons are said to have also burnt down several houses, and shops including motor vehicles worth millions of Naira belonging to the residents during the operation.

The Police Spokesman in the state, ASP Abubakar Sadiq, also confirmed the incident to our correspondent on Sunday in a text message he sent in response to an inquiry on the issue.

According to ASP Sadiq, an investigation is currently ongoing, and further developments will be communicated in due course.

“Yesterday, June 22, 2024, at about 2000 hrs, armed bandits in their numbers, armed with dangerous weapons, shooting sporadically, attacked Maidabino village, Danmusa LGA, where they shot and killed about seven (7) persons.

“Investigation is currently ongoing, as further developments will be communicated in due course”, he stated.