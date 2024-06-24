Cholera: NCDC Activates Emergency Centre As National Death Toll Reaches 53

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has activated its emergency centre as the death toll in the recent outbreak of the cholera reached 53 nationwide.

This is according to a Monday update by the agency shared on its official X platform.

“Following a dynamic risk assessment of the #cholera epidemiological situation which placed the country at a very high risk of increased cholera transmission, we have activated the National #Cholera Emergency Operations Centre (EOC),” the NCDC said.

“As of 24th June 2024, a total of 1,528 suspected cases and 53 deaths have been recorded across 31 states.”

Meanwhile, the Ogun State Government said one person had died and 25 cases of the disease were confirmed in the area.

The casualty is from Ijebu North local government of the state. According to the Ogun State Health Commissioner Tomi Coker who gave the figure in Abeokuta, on Monday, free surveillance and emergency treatment have been activated in all 20 local government areas of the state.

Coker identified Abeokuta South, Abeokuta North, Obafemi/ Owode, Ijebu North, Ado, and Odo/ OTA local government areas as the most hit by the disease.