Court Adjourns Suit To Stop Bayero, Four Others As Emirs

The Kano State High Court has adjourned the sitting in a case filed by the Kano State Government, to restrain the 15th Emir Ado Bayero and four other emirs, from parading themselves as emirs.

The motion on notice was filed by the plaintiffs on interlocutory injunction, after the interim order was granted by the court and the first defendant, in the suit served the plaintiff with a counter affidavit which they were to respond to.

The presiding judge, Justice Amina Adamu listened to both counsels, and adjourned the hearing of the suit till 2nd July, 2024.

The development comes after the Kano State Police Command said it had deployed more armed personnel, to the two palaces housing the contending emirs in the metropolitan local government areas of Kano.

It was gathered that the hunters guarding the two palaces withdrew with the arrival of more policemen at both palaces.

The outgoing Commissioner of Police in the state, Usaini Gumel, confirmed the deployment during an interview with newsmen.

He emphasised the necessity of the action, stating, “Equipped and armed personnel have been deployed to handle any unforeseen circumstances around the identified areas.”

Gumel, who is also an Assistant Inspector General of Police, further explained that the reinforced personnel deployment was to ensure adequate security and foster peaceful co-existence within the state.

“Armed personnel have been deployed to provide security at the Kofar Kudu Palace, residence of Emir Malam Mohammad Sanusi, and the Nasarawa Mimi Palace, residence of Emir Aminu Bayero,” he said.

In a call for public cooperation, the police commissioner appealed to residents to support the police efforts by providing information that could aid in maintaining peace and stability in the state.

“The police appeal for public support and urge residents to provide information that could aid in maintaining peace, progress, and political stability,” he said.

He reassured the public of the command’s dedication to ensuring the safety and security of all residents, enabling them to pursue their legitimate activities without threats to lives and property.

“The command is committed to providing the required security that will enable all residents to pursue their legitimate activities without threats to lives and property,” Gumel stated.

The deployment happened amid the tension in the ancient city of Kano due to the emirship tussle.