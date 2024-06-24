Dapo Abiodun Emerges As Chairman Of Southern Governors’ Forum

The Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has emerged as the chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum while the Governor of Anambra State Chukwuma Soludo will serve as his deputy.

This was communicated by the chairman of the South-West Governors’ Forum and the Governor of Lagos State Babajide Sanwoolu after the forum’s meeting at the Presidential Lodge in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital on Monday.

Giving his acceptance speech after the meeting which lasted for over five hours, Governor Abiodun pledged not to betray the confidence reposed in him and his vice by their colleagues.

Governor Abiodun is replacing the former governor of Ondo State, the late Rotimi Aketedolu, and is expected to give the necessary leadership for the growth and development of the region.

Thirteen governors and three deputies attended the meeting. But the Rivers State Governor Similayi Fubara was absent from the event.

A communique from the meeting will be released soon.