Police Deploy More Officers To Sanusi, Bayero Palaces, Guards Out

The Kano State Police Command has deployed more armed personnel to the two palaces housing the contending emirs in the metropolitan local government areas of Kano.

It was gathered that the hunters guarding the two palaces withdrew with the arrival of more policemen at both palaces.

The outgoing Commissioner of Police in the state, Usaini Gumel, confirmed the deployment during an interview with newsmen.

He emphasised the necessity of the action, stating, “Equipped and armed personnel have been deployed to handle any unforeseen circumstances around the identified areas.”

Gumel, who is also an Assistant Inspector General of Police, further explained that the reinforced personnel deployment was to ensure adequate security and foster peaceful co-existence within the state.

“Armed personnel have been deployed to provide security at the Kofar Kudu Palace, residence of Emir Malam Mohammad Sanusi, and the Nasarawa Mimi Palace, residence of Emir Aminu Bayero,” he said.

In a call for public cooperation, the police commissioner appealed to residents to support the police efforts by providing information that could aid in maintaining peace and stability in the state.

“The police appeal for public support and urge residents to provide information that could aid in maintaining peace, progress, and political stability,” he said.

He reassured the public of the command’s dedication to ensuring the safety and security of all residents, enabling them to pursue their legitimate activities without threats to lives and property.

“The command is committed to providing the required security that will enable all residents to pursue their legitimate activities without threats to lives and property,” Gumel stated.

The deployment happened amid the tension in the ancient city of Kano due to the emirship tussle.