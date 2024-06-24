Police Arrest Four Suspects Over Murder Of Retired General In Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command says it has nabbed four suspects in connection with the murder of retired Brigadier General Uwem Harold Udokwere.

The FCT Commissioner of Police, Beneth Igweh, disclosed this while parading the suspects as well as others who committed heinous crimes at the FCT Police Command headquarters in Abuja on Monday.

He also declared two suspects wanted in connection with the murder and reiterated the efforts of the Command to apprehend them.

He further said that the Command has been able to arrest some wanted notorious kidnappers and their accomplices, one of which is Isah Mohammed, an escapee from Kuje Correctional Center and their chief informant.

The Commissioner lamented that some criminals will commit crimes in the FCT and escape to other states, making it difficult for them to get caught.

He, however, said that no matter what, the Command is committed to upholding highest security standard in the city.

According to an earlier statement by the Federal Capital Territory Police Command, Udokwere was killed during an armed robbery attack on his estate on Saturday morning.