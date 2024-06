South Africa edged the West Indies by three wickets in a rain-affected Super Eights match on Sunday to reach the T20 World Cup semi-finals and eliminate the host nation.

Chasing a revised 123 off 17 overs after the West Indies made 135-8, South Africa stuttered to 110-7 as Roston Chase took three wickets, but they reached their target with five balls to spare when Marco Jansen hit Obed McCoy for six.

AFP