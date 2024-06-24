VIDEO: Family Seeks Justice Over Mysterious Death Of Fresh Graduate

The family and loved ones of Glory Idowu Adekolure, a 22-year-old fresh graduate of the University Of Benin in Edo State are seeking the help of the authorities to unravel the circumstances leading to her death after her wounded and lifeless body was reportedly dumped on a street near her house in the Iyowa community in the state a week ago.

Many accounts explained that she had gone to school to submit her project in the morning of June 13, 2024 but never returned home.

While the university was yet to issue any formal statement, the state government, last week, gave the state police command an ultimatum to fish out her killers.

