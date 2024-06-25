ASUU: FUT Minna Protests Poor Welfare

The Chairperson of the Federal University of Technology (FUT), Minna chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Prof Gbolahan Bolarin, has asked President Bola Tinubu, to evaluate and sign the renegotiated agreement between ASUU and the Federal Government, to restore efficiency in the Nigerian university system.

He stated this in Minna shortly after a peaceful protest by the union, to express their grievance over unpaid salaries and allowances.

This time, the university students joined the protest, holding placards with various inscriptions while chanting solidarity songs.

The ASUU chapter chairperson, during the press conference shortly after the protest, read a long list of demands that the union described as capable of igniting another industrial action if not resolved.

President of the students union government, Eze Nnabuike, who led students in solidarity with the academic staff, said they bear the brunt anytime lecturers embark on strike.

While speaking with journalists, the union members said they were resolute in their demands.

They, however, added that with additional support from the students, they were hoping that their voices would lead to a swift resolution, and prompt payment of their dues.