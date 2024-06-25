Bandits Attack Zamfara Mosque, Kill Two

Armed bandits in the early hours of Tuesday attacked a mosque in the Tazame community in the Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

A resident of the area told Channels Television that the bandits stormed the community when they were preparing for early morning prayers.

“The bandits entered the area, killed two persons which were the Muazzin (the person that calls prayer) and his younger brother.”

He added that “the bandits also shot the Imam who sustained fracture injury in his leg and abducted about ten person”.

The spokesperson for the Zamfara State Police Command, ASP Yazid Abubakar, said two persons were killed while some persons were kidnapped.

He said the Command has deployed more officers to the area to restore normalcy and ensure the rescue of the kidnapped victims.

“The incident happened this (Tuesday) morning, two persons were killed and some were kidnapped. We are yet to confirm the numbers of the people kidnapped but the Command has deployed personnel to the area to restore normalcy. Efforts are in place to rescue the kidnapped victims.”