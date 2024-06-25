Bonny Youths Shut Down Oil Companies Over Alleged Neglect

Finima Youths in the Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers State on Tuesday shut down two major oil service companies: Saipem Construction Nigeria Limited and Daewoo Engineering and Construction Limited, protesting against perceived neglect and marginalisation.

These companies are key contractors in the ongoing Train Seven Project of the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (NLNG). Braving heavy rain, the youths barricaded the gates, halting the entry and exit of staff.

The protesters demanded the enforcement of the Local Content Development Act of 2017 which mandates the inclusion of host communities in significant projects.

READ ALSO: Why Niger Delta Indigenes Should Have ‘Part Ownership’ Of Oil Companies – Ex-Delta Commissioner

They claim their community has been sidelined in the Train Seven Project, a major venture aimed at boosting the nation’s gas production and economic growth.

Reacting to these accusations, the Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) Acting General Manager of External Relations and Sustainable Development Charles Epelle emphasized that the matter is between the workers and the contractors and not directly with the firm.

He disclosed that engagements to resolve the issue amicably are underway. Epelle added that NLNG prioritises inclusiveness and calls for a peaceful resolution to expressed grievances.