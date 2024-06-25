Borno Judge, Wife And Orderly Abducted In Yobe

A Borno State High Court judge, Justice Haruna Mshelia, has been abducted along with his wife and orderly.

They were travelling from Biu in Southern Borno to Maiduguri.

The Borno State Command Public Relations Officer, Kenneth Daso, in a chat with Channels Television, stated that the divisional police officer of Biu Division received a complaint from Sani Audu, a relative of the judge, on Monday that the judge was abducted at Gujba town – a border local government between Yobe and Borno State around 9 a.m.

According to the police spokesman, the relative reported that two other commercial vehicles with an unspecified number of passengers were also abducted along with the judge.

Daso, however, said it has not been ascertained if the abductors are Boko Haram terrorists but that they were heavily armed.

He said the abductors are yet to make contact with the family of the judge as there is no further information on the incident.

The police authorities expressed concern over the rate of abductions along that road as, according to him, a student was abducted at the same location last year without any trace till this moment.

Sources also revealed to Channels Television that a retired civil servant from Borno was abducted along the Damaturu-Biu Road a fortnight ago without any trace.

Gujba is along Damaturu-Biu road, 60 kilometres from Damaturu the capital of Yobe State.

Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni hails from the Local Government Area and the LGA hosts the Nigerian Army Special Forces training camp at Buni Yadi. It borders Buratai town in Biu LGA, Borno State where the Army Institute of War Studies is located. There is an army brigade command located in Buratai, near the special forces training camp.