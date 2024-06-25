Chivido2024: Davido, Chioma Wed In Lavish Ceremony

Afrobeat star Davido has wedded his long-time heartthrob Chioma Rowland in a lavish event attended by the crème de la crème of the entertainment industry and other top dignitaries.

The event, held on Tuesday at Harbour Point in the Victoria Island area of Lagos State, marked the culmination of years of friendship and, as expected, generated buzz on social media.

Tuesday’s ceremony came about two weeks after Davido confirmed his wedding to the chef. On Sunday, the 30 BG boss posted their pre-wedding photos to set the tone for one of the most anticipated events in the nation’s entertainment circle, tagging it #Chivido2024.

#Chivido2024 Trends

The photos set social media on fire as fans, celebrities, traditional leaders, and politicians congratulated the couple.

#Chivido2024 dominated trends on major social media platforms ahead of the grand event and reached a crescendo when Davido and Chioma tied the knot.

Fans and celebrities alike shared photos and videos from the colourful event, wishing the newlyweds a happy married life.

Star-Studded

As expected, Davido’s grand wedding event was nothing short of a gathering of dignitaries from different walks of life.

The Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi was spotted at the ceremony, wearing his signature white dress and beaded crown.

A former governor of Akwa Ibom State Udom Emmanuel; ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo; Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State; his Ogun State counterpart Dapo Abiodun; Senator Daisy Danjuma of Edo South were among the leaders at the ceremony. The president’s son Seyi Tinubu also attended.

Celebrities like Patroranking; singer Paul Okoye better known as Rudeboy and others graced the occasion which had Ebuka Uchendu as the compere.

Long-Time Friends

Chioma’s friendship with Davido dates back several years. But their relationship only became official in 2018 when the singer confirmed it at a public function in October of that year.

The chef has been featured in several music videos by the singer with rumours of breakups popping up many times over the years.

A year later, photos of the introduction hit the social media space and in September 2019, Davido proposed to her at a private ceremony. Their wedding was expected to happen in 2020 (but called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic).

A Setback and Recovery

Rumours of Chioma being pregnant making the headlines – a claim that was denied. But in October, they welcomed a boy who they named Ifeanyi.

But in November 2022, the child died after a home accident just as he turned three.

In October 2023, after speculations, the Grammy nominee and Chioma welcomed a set of twins. A video of the parents stepping out of a hospital with their babies quickly went viral, spiking an outpour of congratulations from fans and celebrities.

Months after that, reports of a wedding between the singer and the chef surfaced. Davido weeks later confirmed the event, cementing years of friendship between him and Chioma.