Customs Officer Dies During Engagement At National Assembly

An officer of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has been confirmed dead while attending an engagement with a committee of the House of Representatives.

A statement signed by the House Spokesman/Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Akin Rotimi, Jr., on Tuesday, said the officer developed “sudden health complications” during the engagement, which occurred around 1.00 pm.

He said, “It is with deep sadness and regret that we confirm the passing of an esteemed official of the Nigeria Customs Service who was at the National Assembly for an engagement with a House Committee.

“During the engagement, which occurred around 1.00 pm on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, the official developed sudden health complications. Despite the immediate and diligent efforts of first responders and medical personnel at the National Assembly Clinic, he unfortunately passed away”.

The House, however, did not disclose the officer’s identity “out of respect for the family”.

He said, “The House of Representatives extends its heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased during this difficult time. We recognise the significant contributions he made to the Nigeria Customs Service and to our nation.

“The House of Representatives stands ready to support efforts to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident and is cooperating fully with all relevant authorities to ensure all necessary protocols are followed.

The Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, expressed his condolences, stating, “We are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of a dedicated public servant. Our hearts go out to his family during this difficult time.”