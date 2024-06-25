Fubara Urges Supporters to Stay Resolute, Addresses Airport-Host Community Dispute

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has called on his supporters to remain steadfast amidst the political developments in the state.

He assured them that the current phase of the crisis will equally pass.

Governor Fubara stated this on Tuesday during an address to the House of Representatives committee on Ports and Harbours which visited him at the Government House in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

He expressed gratitude to the committee members for their efforts to upgrade the Port Harcourt and Onne Ports, as well as the Bonny Channel in the state.

Addressing the recent protest by women from Ipo, a host community of the International Airport in the state, Governor Fubara expressed optimism about resolving the issues between the community and the airport management.

He said he has already held a meeting with community stakeholders and the airport’s management.

The governor noted that the community, apart from demanding the implementation of corporate social responsibility, became angry when none of their indigenes was included in the recent recruitment of about 50 airport staff by the airport authority.