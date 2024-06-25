General Musa Attends African Defence Conference, Meets With US’ Charles Brown

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa, on Tuesday attended the African Chiefs of Defence Conference in Botswana.

At the occasion that had over 42 defence chiefs in attendance, Musa was the lead panellist on Peacekeeping, Counterterrorism/violent extremism and crises response operations among other panel discussants.

Disclosing this in a statement, defence spokesman, Tukur Gusau, said the CDS also had bilateral talks with the United States Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Charles Brown JR, where critical security issues were discussed.

“The Chief of Defence Staff, (CDS ) General Christopher Gwabin Musa today, 25 June, 2024 has attended the African Chiefs of Defence Conference with the theme; ‘Together on the Rampart: Expanding Cooperation and Sharing Values’ which was Co-hosted by USAFRICOM and Botswana Defence Force, Gaborone, Botswana,” the statement read.

“The regular meeting is to allow the Africa Chiefs of Defence Staff to forge a common goal towards arresting insecurity in the continent.”

