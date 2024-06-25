General Musa Attends African Defence Conference, Meets With US’ Charles Brown

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa, on Tuesday attended the African Chiefs of Defence Conference in Botswana.
See the full statement below:
GENERAL MUSA ATTENDS AFRICA CDS CONFERENCE, MEETS WITH USA CHAIR OF JOINT CHIEFS OF STAFF FOR MUTUAL BENEFITS.
- The Chief of Defence Staff, (CDS ) General Christopher Gwabin Musa today, 25 June, 2024 has attended the African Chiefs of Defence Conference with the theme; “Together on the Rampart: Expanding Cooperation and Sharing Values” which was Co-hosted by USAFRICOM and Botswana Defence Force, Gaborone, Botswana. The regular meeting is to afford the Africa Chiefs of Defence Staff the opportunity to forge a common goal towards arresting insecurity in the continent.
- Before the official flag-off of the Conference, the CDS seized the opportunity to have a bilateral engagement with the United States Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Charles Brown JR, where critical security issues were discussed. The Conference was officially opened by the Botswana President, His Excellency, Dr Mokgwetsi Eric Keanetswe Masisi. The meeting had about 42 countries in attendance.
- General Musa also participated as lead panelist on “Peacekeeping, Counter terrorism/violent extremism and crises response operations” among other panel discussants. The Objectives of the panel discussion was to enhance operational readiness through best practices and integration using technology as a ready tool for effective results. Highlights of the events includes the panels on security sector governance and Civil-Military Relations among others.
Sign
TUKUR GUSAU
Brigadier General Acting Director Defence Information
25 June 2024