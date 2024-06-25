No Plan To Dethrone Sultan, Says Sokoto Govt

The Sokoto State Government says contrary to speculations by some persons and groups, the current administration of Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State has no plan to depose the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III.

In a statement on Tuesday, a spokesman for the state government, Abubakar Bawa, condemned campaigns “to smear the cordial relationship existing between the state government and the Sultanate Council”.

A religious organisation, the Muslims Rights Concern (MURIC), had alleged a plot by the state government to dethrone the Sultan.

Subsequently, Vice President Kashim Shettima on Monday said the throne of the Sultan is an institution that must be jealously guarded and protected.

Specifically addressing the Deputy Governor of Sokoto State, Idris Gobir, at the North-West Peace and Security Summit in Katsina State on Monday, the Vice President said, “In all developmental issues in this country, His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, I want to use him as a point of reference to recognise and appreciate all our royal fathers present here.

“And to the deputy governor of Sokoto, I have a simple message for you. Yes, the Sultan is the Sultan of Sokoto, but he is much more than that; he represents an idea, he is an institution, that all of us in this country need to jealousy guard, protect, promote, preserve and project for the growth of our nation.”

‘Sultanate Council Esteemed’

In its statement, the Sokoto State Government described as baseless and false, the accusations of MURIC, assuring the Muslim community that there is no plot to dethrone the Sultan, who also doubles as the President General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA).

Bawa said the present administration just like the previous administrations in the state “cherishes and respects the Sultanate Council long before MURIC was established”.

“The Sultanate Council, which has a long standing historical importance is so reverred to all the people of Sokoto State, therefore we still hold the institution in very high regards and esteem.

“To put the records straight, we would like to tell the world that the relationship between the Ahmed Aliyu-led administration and the Sultanate Council under the leadership of our most respected monarch, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar has been very cordial,” the statement read.

Bawa said the “present administration always consulted with His Eminence, the Sultan on issues affecting the state, and his invaluable contributions and inputs are always respected and included in policy implementation”.

“On the issue of sacking and transfer of some District Heads in Sokoto State, MURIC should know that the affected District Heads were accused of some unbecoming behaviours,such as land racketeering, aiding insecurity as well as insurbodination to the constituted authority.

“In order to give them fair hearing the committee summoned all the affected District Heads, after which it came up with a whitepaper report, advising the government on what to do. And it was based on that and also in the public interest that the state government acted in conformity with the recommendations made by the whitepaper committee,” the statement added.